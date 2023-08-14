Austin Hooper: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Another year, another team for Austin Hooper. A third-round draft pick in 2016 by the Falcons, Hooper became a household name during his time in Atlanta when he got better every year, culminating in a 75-reception, 787-yard, six-touchdown season in 2019. That production earned him a four-year contract with the Browns, but he only made it two seasons in Cleveland before being released. Now, after spending last season with the Titans, Hooper will be looking to recapture his old magic this season with the Raiders.

2023 Fantasy Football: Austin Hooper Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Hooper looked more like his old self last season, even if he didn’t have the volume of his Atlanta years. Hooper had a double-digit yard per reception (10.8) for the first time since 2018, along with tallying 444 yards, which is higher than any year in Cleveland. That said, he didn’t just have the volume that he’d had in years prior, as he only had 41 receptions (the third-lowest total of his career) on 60 receptions (the lowest total since his rookie year).

Updated Raiders outlook

Hooper signed with the Raiders less than a week after they traded Darren Waller to the New York Giants, and he’ll likely slide in as TE1. While Hooper isn’t the same kind of dynamic player as Waller, he’s still a reliable option who should deliver 40 catches for 400-plus receiving yards and a few touchdowns.

Best-case scenario

Hooper finds magic in the revamped Raiders’ offense. With new faces abound (Jimmy Garoppolo is in at quarterback and running back Josh Jacobs’ status is up in the air), Hooper slides in and becomes both a safety blanket and a weapon, especially in the red zone.

Worst-case scenario

That new look offense falls on its face, and Hooper goes with it. As I mentioned above, he’s not a game-breaking tight end, so a lot of his production with be based on timing and space. With an oft-injured quarterback and an uneasy running situation, there’s a chance Hooper won’t be able to have either of those.

Prediction

Hooper enters the season as a solid streaming option. It’s easy to imagine him becoming Garoppolo’s safety net (think of a poor man’s George Kittle), but I’d give this offense a couple of weeks to click before rostering Hooper unless you’re in a deep league.