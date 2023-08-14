Giants WR Darius Slayton: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants are coming off their best season in a while after making the playoffs and advancing to the Divisional Round. The G-Men are looking to take another step on offense toward clinching another playoff berth. QB Daniel Jones is signed long-term and RB Saquon Barkley is back at least for 2023. For WR Darius Slayton, this is a big season. He has a chance to prove he can be a No. 1 wideout. Let’s take a look at his outlook for 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Darius Slayton Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Slayton has always been a reliable deep threat but hasn’t had that breakout campaign. Last season, he finished with 724 receiving yards to lead the Giants, which is pretty underwhelming. That was on just 46 receptions with two TDs. Slayton was just inside the top 10 in yards per reception (15.7) among WRs who qualified in 2022. The Giants stuck mostly to the ground but when they aired it out, it was Slayton on the other end.

Updated New York Giants outlook

The Giants signed Jones long-term and have Barkley on a one-year contract for 2023. TE Darren Waller was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders in an offseason move to improve the passing game. The Giants also brought in Parris Campbell as a depth WR and drafted WR Jalin Hyatt and RB Eric Gray.

Best case scenario

The best case for Slayton is a breakout season. Jones has a true No. 1 target in Waller, which should free up Slayton a bit on the outside with defenders focused on the middle of the field. Having a more consistent and improved passing attack should benefit Slayton. If he can stay healthy and make plays, finishing with more than 1,000 receiving yards would be the best-case benchmark. TDs may be tougher to come by but getting to 4-5 would also help. That would make Slayton sort of a boom-bust FLEX play in PPR.

Worst case scenario

Isaiah Hodgins and Campbell play well and get playing time while young receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Hyatt push for snaps. That would mean Slayton could start and see snaps/targets but the Giants would spread the ball around too much. There’s also a scenario where New York’s passing game remains somewhat stagnant, Waller leads the way but that’s about it, and the run game is at the forefront again. There are too many paths to Slayton losing targets and he has another inconsistent season with a few big games sprinkled in.

Prediction

Something closer to the best-case scenario feels right. Setting a career-high in receiving yards shouldn’t be hard if Slayton can get to 800-1,000 yards. The Giants may not throw the ball a ton again and Jones should target Waller a ton. Still, Slayton has a good report and hold on the offense. He can stretch the field and make big plays. He’ll have his weeks where he goes for 5-6 catches and 100+ yards. He’ll also have weeks you wished you didn’t play him. Slayton should end up being an OK FLEX in deeper PPR formats.