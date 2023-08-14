Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed the entire 2022 season after being suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. It has been almost two years since Ridley last played an NFL snap, sitting out after Week 5 in 2021 to deal with his mental health. If he can get back to his old self, the Jaguars passing attack will be one of the best in the NFL.

2023 Fantasy Football: Calvin Ridley Profile

Recap of 2021 season

Ridley missed all of 2022 and the final 12 games in 2021, but when on the field last, he was playing at a high level. In the five games Ridley played, he averaged just over six receptions per game for 56.2 yards and also caught two touchdown passes. The Atlanta Falcons did not look good, so it will be interesting to see how he fits in with a Jaguars team on the rise.

Updated Jacksonville Jaguars outlook

The Jaguars offense is being viewed as one of the best this season. Jacksonville is also in a weak AFC South division and enter as the favorite to win. The Jaguars didn’t really add players on the offensive side except for through the draft. The Jaguars selected RB Tank Bigsby, OT Anton Harrison, and WR Parker Washington.

Best case scenario

Ridley enters the season as the clear No. 1 receiver for QB Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to take another step forward in 2023. If that’s the case, Ridley should bring back tons of value after being viewed as a top-30 WR by fantasy rankings. Lawrence threw the ball nearly 600 times last season with the majority of targets going to Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. If Ridley gets most of the target share, he should see well over 100 targets. Best case feels like a top-10 WR finish in PPR formats.

Worst case scenario

The off-field issues could persist and there’s always the chance at injuries. Ridley doesn’t click right away with Lawrence and Kirk is viewed more as the No. 1 wideout for Jacksonville. Ridley struggles with consistency and sees fewer snaps and targets, which would mean he finishes closer to his ADP, around the 25-30 range among WRs.

Prediction

Ridley should land somewhere between the best and worst cases. It could be more of a 1A-1B situation with Kirk, which is fine as long as the Jaguars throw the ball a ton. Jacksonville has a very soft schedule and the tough games should play to a script that favors passing. If Ridley can stay on the field for 17 games, there’s no reason he can’t break 1,000 receiving yards with double-digit TDs. That should put him in the top-20 among PPR WRs this season. There’s some risk, but the ceiling is very high.