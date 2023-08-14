Eagles WR A.J. Brown: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

After falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl 57, the Philadelphia Eagles will look to run it back with a majority of their core pieces returning on both sides of the ball. As it pertains to the offense, the Eagles will once again rely on the likes of wide receiver A.J. Brown, who made a substantial impact in his first season in Philadelphia.

2023 Fantasy Football: A.J. Brown Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Through 17 games, Brown finished with a career-high 1,496 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns with an average of 17.0 yards per reception. Brown led all Eagles wideouts in receiving and was just one of two to finish with 1,000+ yard receiving seasons (the other being DeVonta Smith). He also logged a career-best 17.6 PPR fantasy points per game in 2022 and finished as the sixth-highest receiver with 299.6 PPR fantasy points.

Updated Eagles outlook

The only departure from the receiving room was wide receiver Zach Pascal, who left for the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason. Miles Sanders is arguably the biggest name to have left, but the addition of D’Andre Swift helps fill his shoes in the backfield. Otherwise, there’s no reason to believe that an Eagles offense that ranked top-5 in scoring (28.1 PPG) and top-10 in passing (241.5 YPG) can’t achieve the same level of success in 2022.

Best case scenario

So long as Brown stays healthy and this Eagles offense doesn't miss a beat from last season, fantasy managers should be pleased in adding Philadelphia’s top wideout to their roster. The chances of that becoming a reality are high given that the Eagles return an all-around talented unit on offense with Jalen Hurts under center, Brown, and Smith again on the outside, and Swift providing an X-factor in the ground game.

Worst case scenario

Aside from injuries, the only feasible worst-case scenario is that this offense takes a significant step back from their success a season ago. Perhaps with an added season’s worth of tape to dissect, we see their opponents scheme up efficient coverages to significantly limit Hurts and his supporting cast. Even so, as long as Brown is healthy, he should have no problem breaking 1,000 yards receiving. It’s just there’s a scenario in which he doesn’t return as much value on his ADP, which is higher this season.

Prediction

Barring injuries, there’s no reason Brown can’t put together another top-10 fantasy receiving campaign in 2023, as the Eagles are arguably among the few favorites to contend for an NFC title. So long as the offense remains relatively healthy, Brown should average close to 20.0 PPR fantasy points per game this season.