Indianapolis Colts projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts finished the 2022 season with an underwhelming 4-12-1 record, and in the middle of their campaign, they parted ways with head coach Frank Reich while handing the temporary reigns to rookie coach Jeff Saturday. After being plagued with no solution at quarterback since Andrew Luck’s retirement, the Colts signed a veteran signal-caller in the offseason and notably used their top-five pick in the draft on what they believe to be their quarterback of the future.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Indianapolis Colts ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Colts depth chart 2023

Indianapolis has an intriguing situation on its hands when it comes to the quarterback position. Veteran Gardner Minshew agreed to terms with the Colts on a one-year, $3.5 million deal for the coming season. Right behind him on the depth chart is the fourth overall pick of the 2023 draft in Anthony Richardson, whose stellar performance at the combine skyrocketed his draft stock. While Minshew provides a sense of stability under center, Richardson’s athleticism undoubtedly gives him a greater upside from a fantasy point of view.

Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce lead a receiving corps that helped the Colts to a 21st-ranked passing offense in 2022 (201.9 ypg). Brashad Perriman rounds out the top three wideouts, and while all the aforementioned names can impact the offense in their own ways, the best player by far is running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor’s status for the coming season remains unknown, however, as he and the Colts have been unable to come to terms on a long-term extension as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Until he returns to the field, Deon Jackson and Evan Hull are in line for a greater share of carries, given that backup Zack Moss suffered a broken arm during training camp.

DeForest Buckner and Shaquille Leonard highlight a Colts defense that was tied for 28th in scoring (25.1 ppg allowed) in 2022. Indianapolis did not have an abundance of playmakers that could force takeaways last season, as they ranked last in turnover margin (-0.8). Heading into 2023 they’ll once again rely on their line up front, with the likes of Kwitty Paye, to help generate pressure on the opposing quarterback. Last year, the Colts tied for 10th in sacks per game (2.6).

Colts fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Anthony Richardson Gardner Minshew Sam Ehlinger

Running back

Jonathan Taylor (trade request) Zack Moss (injured) Deon Jackson

Wide receiver

Michael Pittman Jr. Alec Pierce Isaiah McKenzie Josh Downs Ashton Dulin

Tight end

Mo Alie-Cox (injured) Kylen Granson

Kicker