Kansas City Chiefs projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs had an excellent 2022 season, tying a franchise-high mark with a 14-3 regular season record. They earned a playoff bye week and went on to win Super Bowl LVII 38-35 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now the Chiefs will look to pull off a rare back-to-back championship, something only the 2003-04 New England Patriots have done in the past two decades.

Kansas City has a new offensive coordinator in 2023, with Matt Nagy taking over after Eric Bieniemy departed to become OC for the Washington Commanders. Other than that, not much has changed on both sides of the ball expect for the shuffling of a few pieces.

It’s not surprising that DraftKings Sportsbook has Kansas City favored to win the Super Bowl with +600 odds in that regard. The Chiefs have a regular season win total set at 11.5 with the over listed at -140 odds and under at +120.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Chiefs depth chart 2023

The Chiefs offensive line remains elite despite LT Orlando Brown’s departure. Kansas City signed RT Jawaan Taylor (Jaguars) and veteran LT Donovan Smith (Bucs) to fortify the line. The offensive starters are mostly unchanged aside from WR JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving in free agency.

The defense looks solid again in 2023 after adding DE Charles Omenihu from the 49ers to improve the pass rush. Staying healthy will be key, but the Chiefs have the pieces for another standout defensive performance.

Overall, Kansas City’s roster remains stacked on both sides of the ball even with a few changes. The core that won the Super Bowl remains largely intact, setting the Chiefs up well for a potential repeat season.

Chiefs fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes Blaine Gabbert Shane Buechele

Running back

Isiah Pacheco Jerick McKinnon Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Wide receiver

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kadarius Toney (injured) Skyy Moore Rashee Rice Richie James

Tight end

Travis Kelce Noah Gray Blake Bell Jody Fortson

Kicker