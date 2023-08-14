Los Angeles Chargers projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2022 season with a 10-7 record to secure a Wild Card berth and reach the postseason for the first time since 2018. Their run was short-lived after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars, however, expectations remain high after hiring Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator. After locking down their franchise quarterback for the long-term, and by bringing back a plethora of returning talent around him, the Chargers are hoping to give the Kansas City Chiefs a run for their claim over the AFC West.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Chargers depth chart 2023

Justin Herbert, fresh off a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the league, enters the season as the Chargers QB1. Easton Stick will back him up while the third-string role will go to rookie Max Duggan out of TCU. Los Angeles’ running back room, which interestingly ranked 30th in rushing (89.6 ypg), is led by a dual-skillset tailback in Austin Ekeler. Ekeler led the team in receptions (107) last season while finishing fourth in receiving (722 yards).

On the outside, the Chargers return the tandem of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who give Los Angeles both a deep threat over the top and one of the league’s best route runners to do damage in the middle of the field. The receiving room also added TCU’s Quentin Johnston, who could prove to be the heir apparent to Allen in the future. Gerald Everett and Donald Parham Jr. lead the tight end group.

The Chargers' secondary is led by three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro Derwin James, with Asante Samuel Jr. and J.C. Jackson defending opposing wideouts on the outside. Commanding the front seven is outside linebacker Joey Bosa and pass rusher Khalil Mack. One of the weak areas of this defense was their ability to stop the run, as they ranked 28th in opponent yards allowed on the ground (145.8 per game).

Chargers fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Justin Herbert Easton Stick Max Duggan

Running back

Austin Ekeler Joshua Kelley Larry Roundtree

Wide receiver

Keenan Allen Mike Williams Quentin Johnston Josh Palmer Jalen Guyton

Tight end

Gerald Everett Donald Parham Jr.

Kicker