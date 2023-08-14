Arizona Cardinals projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

Things fell apart quickly for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and a disastrous 4-13 campaign led to several major organizational changes in the offseason.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was promptly fired following the season and replaced by Jonathan Gannon, who had previously served as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator for two seasons. Longtime general manager Steve Keim also stepped down during the offseason, opening the door for Monti Ossenfort to take over as the new GM. With these two in place, the organization made another major move in May by outright releasing All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. With these major shakeups happening, it remains to be seen if the Cards can take a step forward with its current roster in 2023.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Cardinals depth chart 2023

Quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL towards the end of last season and there is still no timetable for his exact return this season. While the former No. 1 pick continues to work his way back to the field, veteran backup Colt McCoy will begin the season as the starter.

At running back, James Conner returns as the team’s top rushing option and is looking to once again make an impact in both the run and passing games. The team also brought in veteran Corey Clement and he will duke it out with second-year rusher Keaontay Ingram for backup duties. On the receiver front, they’ll try to fill the massive hole left by Hopkins by relying on solid options in Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, and Rondale Moore. Don’t forget about Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, who was having a great season last year before suffering a season ending knee injury in Week 10.

Defensively, the secondary will be Arizona’s strong suit with All-Pro safety Budda Baker and cornerback Marco Wilson lurking in the defensive backfield. Defensive end Zaven Collins took a huge leap in production in 2022 and will be a name to watch coming off the edge this season.

Cardinals fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Kyler Murray (injured) Colt McCoy David Blough

Running back

James Conner Keontay Ingram Corey Clement

Wide receiver

Marquise Brown (injured) Rondale Moore Greg Dortch Zach Pascal Michael Wilson

Tight end

Zach Ertz (injured) Trey McBride

Kicker