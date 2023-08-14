Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to win the NFC South in 2022 because, well, someone had to finish first. The team’s previously explosive offense struggled to put points on the board throughout the campaign and finished the regular season with an 8-9 record despite playing in the league’s worst division.

The offseason brought about some changes, most notably the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion finally decided to hang it up after experiencing a huge dropoff in production in his 23rd season in the NFL. That has left a huge question mark for the Bucs at quarterback in 2023 and they will be one of the franchises experiencing a QB battle in training camp.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Buccaneers depth chart 2023

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are the two QBs that will be duking it out for the starting job throughout training camp. After brief stints with the Panthers and Rams last season, Mayfield signed with the Bucs in free agency and is attempting to revitalize a five-year career that has been stunted by injuries and inconsistent play. Meanwhile, Trask is entering his third season as a pro and will try to prove himself after spending two years riding the bench behind Brady.

Whoever wins the starting job will have some nice pieces to work with on the skill position front. Second-year running back Rachaad White is slated to be the starter and he could make a big leap after getting plenty of reps as a rooking last year. The wide receiver room is one again stocked with veterans as Mike Evans returns for his 10th season with the franchise while Chris Godwin and Russell Gage will also serve as primary pass-catching options. Similar to White at RB, second-year tight end Cade Otton could emerge as fantasy steal with a full season of action under his belt. LT Tristan Wirfs and C Ryan Jensen will once again anchor the offensive line, but they could be a bit vulnerable on the right side with rookie Cody Mauch most likely starting at RG and Luke Goedeke starting at RT.

Defensively, stalwarts like Vita Vea, Antoine Winfield Jr., Devin White, Lavonte David, and Shaq Barrett are returning and the unit should be one of the strongest in the league barring injuries. A rising name to look out for is rookie DL Calijah Kancey, the team’s first-round pick out of Pitt who has drawn comparisons to fellow Pitt product Aaron Donald.

Buccaneers fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Baker Mayfield Kyle Trask John Wolford

Running back

Rachaad White Chase Edmonds Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Wide receiver

Mike Evans Chris Godwin Russell Gage David Moore Trey Palmer

Tight end

Cade Otton Ko Kieft

Kicker