Cleveland Browns projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

Heading into the 2023 season, the Cleveland Browns are entering their fourth year under head coach Kevin Stefanski. The team missed the playoffs in the last two seasons and had a 7-10 record last year. The Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans ahead of last season. Watson faced an 11-game suspension, and backup Jacoby Brissett posted a 4-7 record before Watson returned in Week 13.

The Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods at the end of the season and hired former Tennessee Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz to replace him. You may recall that Schwartz has previous experience as the head coach of the Detroit Lions and as a defensive coordinator for the Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns have an over/under of 9.5 regular season wins.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Cleveland Browns ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Browns depth chart 2023

QB Deshaun Watson will lead the offense into 2023, and questions surround how much he’ll improve after a mediocre showing down the stretch last season. WR Amari Cooper is back, and WR Elijah Moore comes over from the New York Jets to add another playmaking pass catcher to the fold. The offensive line is stable and Nick Chubb returns at running back.

The Browns made some moves on defense, bringing in DT Dalvin Tomlinson, S Juan Thornhill, DE Za’Darius Smith, and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. With these additions and DE Myles Garrett back, you could argue that Cleveland has the best pass rushing unit in the league.

Browns fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Deshaun Watson Dorian Thompson-Robinson Kellen Mond

Running back

Nick Chubb Jerome Ford John Kelly Jr.

Wide receiver

Amari Cooper Elijah Moore Donovan Peoples-Jones Cedric Tillman David Bell

Tight end

David Njoku Jordan Akins

Kicker