Buffalo Bills projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Bills secured their third consecutive AFC East title in the 2022 season, building on their previous 11-6 record. They achieved a 34-31 playoff victory over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round. However, their postseason journey ended with a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, marking the second consecutive year of defeat in the Divisional Round.

In the offseason, the team extended contracts for GM Brandon Bean and head coach Sean McDermott through 2027. This will be their seventh season working together as a GM/head coach combo.

The Bills are favored to win a competitive AFC East for the fourth straight year according to DraftKings Sportsbook, who also sets Buffalo’s win total at over/under 10.5 in the regular season.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Buffalo Bills ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Bills depth chart 2023

The Bills offense will look very similar to the 2022 version, as QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs, WR Gabe Davis, and most of the offense remains. LG Connor McGovern was brought in to beef up the offensive line, RB James Cook will take on a larger role with Devin Singletary no longer with the team, and first-round pick TE Dalton Kincaid could make an impact.

The Bills lost LB Tremaine Edmunds to the Chicago Bears in free agency. However, LB Von Miller is hoping to return for Week 1 after tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving last season. Buffalo’s secondary was banged up last year, but the combination of Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre’Davious White makes for a top tier unit when healthy.

Bills fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Josh Allen Kyle Allen Matt Barkley

Running back

James Cook Damien Harris Latavius Murray

Wide receiver

Stefon Diggs Gabe Davis Khalil Shakir Trent Sherfield Deonte Harty

Tight end

Dalton Kincaid Dawson Knox

Kicker