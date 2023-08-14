Chicago Bears projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

In Matt Eberflus’ inaugural year as Chicago Bears head coach, the team began with a promising 2-1 record, but subsequently faced a series of defeats to end with a dismal 3-14 finish—the NFL’s worst.

Despite this, quarterback Justin Fields had an impressive breakout season, instilling hope among Chicago fans. To strengthen the team, notable additions like LB Tremaine Edmunds, G Nate Davis, DE DeMarcus Walker, and LB T.J. Edwards were brought in.

Because of that, DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Bears over/under 7.5 wins in the 2023 regular season.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Chicago Bears ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Bears depth chart 2023

Last year, the offense revolved solely around Fields. However, the offensive line should be improved with Davis joining and the team drafting RT Darnell Wright in the first round. Fields will look to develop chemistry with wide receivers DJ Moore, Chase Claypool, and Darnell Mooney. With David Montgomery out, Khalil Herbert is expected to lead the backfield with D’Onta Foreman mixing in.

Grabbing Edmunds, Walker, and Edwards really helps a Chicago defense that ranked 29th overall last season. Second rounder CB Tyrique Stevenson of the Miami Hurricanes could start right out of the gate. This unit has a ton to prove, but they are in a better position than last year, and Eberflus has had a full year to implement his system.

Bears fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Justin Fields PJ Walker Nathan Peterman

Running back

Khalil Herbert D’Onta Foreman Travis Homer

Wide receiver

DJ Moore Darnell Mooney Chase Claypool Equanimeous St. Brown Dante Pettis

Tight end

Cole Kmet Robert Tonyan Marcedes Lewis

Kicker