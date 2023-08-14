San Francisco 49ers projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers managed to pull off an unthinkable feat last season as they ended the 2022 campaign with a 13-4 record while punching their ticket back to the NFC Championship Game. All the while, San Francisco endured season-ending injuries to their top two quarterbacks, which thrust third-string signal-caller Brock Purdy into the spotlight. San Francisco will look to reach the Super Bowl this season with the presumption that Purdy is indeed their solution under center.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 San Francisco 49ers ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

49ers depth chart 2023

All eyes are on the quarterbacks' room as San Francisco unveiled their first official depth chart, and surprise, surprise, second-year man Brock Purdy is listed as the team’s QB1. Interestingly enough, both Trey Lance and Sam Darnold were listed as backups with the word “or” separating the two, which indicates that perhaps either is equipped to slide into the QB2 role.

The starting pass catchers are established in Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle. Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell again, unsurprisingly, are the 49ers’ two leading tailbacks in the backfield. Jauan Jennings is in line for backup reps behind Samuel and Aiyuk. Ray-Ray McCloud III was in the mix as well but a broken wrist will sideline him to start the season.

San Francisco’s elite defense, which ranked first in defensive scoring last season (16.1 ppg allowed), largely returns its core for the upcoming 2023 campaign. Defensive stalwarts such as Arik Armstead, Fred Warner, and Dre Greenlaw once again help comprise the front seven, while Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir command San Francisco’s top two cornerback spots.

Ji’Ayir Brown, the 49ers’ third-round pick in April, is slotted behind Tashuan Gipson Sr. as the 49ers’ backup free safety. Aside from monitoring Nick Bosa’s current contract situation, and subsequent holdout, the roster should only continue to take shape over the next few weeks.

49ers fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Brock Purdy Trey Lance Sam Darnold

Running back

Christian McCaffrey Elijah Mitchell Jordan Mason Tyrion Davis-Price

Wide receiver

Deebo Samuel Brandon Aiyuk Jauan Jennings Danny Gray Chris Conley Ray-Ray McCloud (injured)

Tight end

George Kittle Charlie Woerner Cameron Latu

Kicker