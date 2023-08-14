Top quarterback ADP values to target for 2023 fantasy football drafts

The quarterback position in fantasy football always feels like the most important, yes overlooked in most formats. Unless you’re playing in a Superflex league, chances are QBs will go outside the first few rounds. All this despite outscoring all the other positions in fantasy football on a yearly basis. If you’re looking to wait on QB and final someone further down the board, here are a few players with value based on ADP (average draft position).

Fantasy Football 2023: Top QB ADP Values

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

ADP: 54th overall, QB8

Where you should draft them: Somewhere among the top-6 QBs

This feels like the season Lawrence truly breaks out under Doug Pederson in this offense. The Jaguars were just inside the top-10 in passing offense last season. That was with a group that was mostly average receivers, including Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones Jr. Now, Jacksonville has a true No. 1 wideout in Calvin Ridley to pair with Kirk. RB Travis Etienne Jr. took a big step forward as well after dealing with injuries as a rookie.

So really, there’s no reason Lawrence can’t outperform 2022. He finished just above 4,000 passing yards with 25 TDs. His stat totals on DraftKings Sportsbook suggest the books think Lawrence will clear 4,050 passing yards and over 26.5 passing TDs. With the presence of Ridley and more of a handle on the offense, 4,500 yards and 30+ passing TDs feels like the ceiling, which could land Lawrence in the top-5 at the position.

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

ADP: 111th overall, QB12

Where you should draft them: Inside the top-10 at QB

The big debate around Rodgers is whether or not 2022 was an outlier or a sign of regression for the four-time MVP. Remember, he’s just a season removed from back-to-back MVPs. Rodgers and the Packers didn’t even have a great relationship while he was winning those MVPs and now he has a true top wideout in Garrett Wilson in New York. If there’s anyone with upside to finish higher than his ADP at QB, it should be Rodgers. If he can get back to 4,000 or more passing yards with 30+ TDs, finding him this late in the draft would put your team in a great position to win.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

ADP: 149th overall, QB20

Where you should draft them: About the same

It feels like ages ago when the Rams won the Super Bowl and Stafford finished as a top-5 fantasy QB. Nope, that was not long ago in 2021. Sure, the injuries are a big concern with Stafford but as long as he’s healthy, a bounceback should be expected. He also took 29 sacks over nine games, which would have averaged out to over 50 in a full season. There’s no way the Rams' offensive line will be THAT bad again, right? Any progress on the line and the wide receiving core, particularly Cooper Kupp, staying healthy, should help Stafford rebound a bit. There are a lot of “if’s” to drafting Stafford so be sure to have a contingency plan. With better healthy and an improved outlook, Stafford isn’t a bad candidate to outperform this ADP.