Giants RB Saquon Barkley: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Arguably no player outside of Geno Smith had a better comeback season than New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. After a standout rookie season in 2018, Barkley struggled with injuries for much of the next three seasons. But with a clean bill of health in 2022, Barkley rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and lifted the Giants into the playoffs. Now playing on a one-year deal, Barkley will have to prove again that he’s worthy of a big extension.

2023 Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards with 10 touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl in 2022. He led the NFC in rushing and was fourth in the NFL. Barkley also added 57 receptions for 338 yards. In two playoff games, Barkley ran for 118 yards with two TDs.

Updated GIants outlook

The Giants are trying to add more pieces to the offense after signing Daniel Jones to a four-year contract with $82 million in guarantees. To help the passing game and presumably take some pressure off Barkley, the Giants traded for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, signed wide receiver Jamison Crowder and drafted wide receiver Jaylin Hyatt in the third round.

Best case scenario

It would be hard to see Barkley repeat his 2022 season, but he certainly would be in line for another 1,000+ yards rushing and 350-400 yards receiving with the potential for double-digit touchdowns. He is absolutely the Giants' top option at running back. If Barkley can stay healthy and the Giants’ offense evolves and becomes more complete, there’s no reason Barkley can’t finish among the top-5 backs in fantasy.

Worst case scenario

Barkley struggles with injuries and the pressure of playing without an extension. If the passing game doesn’t improve, that means more wear and tear on Barkley and defenses can focus on stopping him. The Giants could also get rookie back Eric Gray more involved to see if he can take over should Barkley not be retained in the offseason.

Prediction

Barkley should put up numbers similar to 2022. There’s no reason the Giants won’t give him 300+ touches in a contract year where the team is clearly trying to contend in the NFC East. Barkley basically carried the team to the playoffs and with the offseason moves, you’d think the Giants are better. Another season of around 1,200 rushing yards with 300-400 receiving yards and double-digit TDs feels right.