Cowboys RB Malik Davis: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

After spending the majority of the 2022 season taking a redshirt, second-year pro Malik Davis has an opening to be RB2 on the Dallas Cowboys behind starter Tony Pollard. In limited action, Davis showed signs of what he could be and now he’ll get an opportunity to establish himself as an NFL running back.

2023 Fantasy Football: Malik Davis Profile

Davis was activated from the practice squad on Oct. 29 and rushed for 161 yards, averaging 4.2 per carry. He also had six catches for 63 yards. With the Cowboys rotating primarily between Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott, there wasn’t much room for snaps for Davis.

Updated Cowboys outlook

The Cowboys have moved on from Elliott and Pollard is set to play under the franchise tag in 2023. Davis would seem to have the early advantage as the backup because he was on the roster last season and worked his way from the practice squad. Ronald Jones will be in the mix and he’s a former starting running back in the league, rushing for 978 yards in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas drafted Deuce Vaughn out of Kansas State and he looks like more of an all-purpose player than an every-down running back.

Best-case scenario

Davis solidifies his status as the Cowboys' No. 2 back behind a strong training camp and proves to be a solid option behind Pollard. Last season, Elliott and Pollard combined for nearly 500 touches. Pollard should see most of the carries but we know Mike McCarthy likes to run and Davis could see anywhere from 100-150 touches, perhaps more. If Dallas goes with more of a split, Davis will have value as a FLEX play or fringe RB2 in PPR.

Worst-case scenario

Davis struggles in camp and preseason, or deals with nagging injuries. Jones passes him on the depth chart and proves to be a productive player in a resurgent season leaving Davis regulated to mop-up and special teams duties.

Prediction

Davis is trending upward and it’s easy to be high on his prospects as a RB2 in the Cowboys system and a solid late-round addition in fantasy football. He’s not going to be a full-time starter or a player you can count on in fantasy every week, but Davis will have spurts where he outperforms his predicted number. If injuries put him in a position to start, Davis will be a solid fantasy RB2 option.