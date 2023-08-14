Browns RB Jerome Ford: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

As the Cleveland Browns look to bounce back from an underwhelming 7-10 season in which they finished last in the AFC North, they will once again rely on their run game led by Nick Chubb. Behind the four-time Pro Bowler could be an expanded role for running back Jerome Ford, who could see more touches in light of Kareem Hunt hitting free agency.

2023 Fantasy Football: Jerome Ford Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Ford appeared in 13 games for Cleveland last season, logging just eight carries for 12 yards with an average of 1.5 yards per attempt. He served primarily as a kick and punt returner, logging 30 kickoff returns for 723 yards with his longest gain of 48 yards.

Updated Browns outlook

With Hunt gone, it elevates Ford into the RB2 role behind Chubb on the depth chart. While Chubb should get a handful of carries and will likely remain the go-to option on goal-line scoring opportunities, Ford can thrive as a pass-catcher in the open field, with a heavy emphasis on third-down opportunities much like Hunt. The Browns main offseason move was trading for WR Elijah Moore, who should operate out of the slot.

Best-case scenario

If Ford can replicate the similar volume of success that Hunt had behind Chubb, that’s truly all fantasy managers can ask for in his elevated role. Obviously, Ford serves as a capable handcuff to Chubb as well for respective fantasy owners, so if the former were to miss anytime throughout the season, he’ll be the primary beneficiary of the added snap volume.

Worst-case scenario

With an unproven track record, there lies a possibility that Ford doesn’t make the most of his opportunity and quickly falls out of the depth chart. Fantasy managers should err on the side of caution when drafting him as a potential FLEX.

Prediction

I’m tempering my expectations when it comes to Ford’s projected fantasy value given the fact that Chubb is the undisputed RB1 in Cleveland. I think Ford serves as a nice handcuff for Chubb fantasy managers, if he can return from what sounds like a considerable hamstring injury that he suffered in training camp.