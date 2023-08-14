Steelers RB Jaylen Warren: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Jaylen Warren was an undrafted rookie heading into last season. However, he got a shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers and ended up making the most of it. Even though he’s still behind RB1 Najee Harris on the depth chart, Warren has some fantasy intrigue heading into 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Jaylen Warren Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Warren flexed strong efficiency numbers in limited volume as one of Pittsburgh’s backup running back last year. He saw regular volume in the passing attack down the stretch, and Warren shined with 98 total yards on 15 carries in Week 17 at the Baltimore Ravens.

Updated Steelers outlook

The Steelers came on strong toward the end of last season. They are installed in the competitive AFC North, and DraftKings Sportsbook lists them as over/under 8.5 total wins for the upcoming season.

Pittsburgh got some much-needed help on the offensive line in LG Isaac Seumalo and rookie LT Broderick Jones. Perhaps this will help bolster a unit that was subpar in run blocking last season. The Steelers’ big offseason move was acquiring WR Allen Robinson II from the Los Angeles Rams.

Best-case scenario

Warren continues his efficient ways and gets more touches because of it. That could make Warren a decent FLEX option on weeks when the Steelers are favored heavily or in a good matchup. If Harris misses any time, Warren literally and figuratively runs with the RB1 responsibilities.

Worst-case scenario

Harris still dominates the backfield carries and goal-line touches. Warren sees the field as a change-of-pace back but doesn’t see enough volume to warrant fantasy consideration on a weekly basis.

Prediction

Warren is a fantasy handcuff for Harris, and that’s one of the only reasons you would be looking to draft him. It’s nice that Warren has shown some promise in limited opportunities, suggesting that he could make some noise if given an expanded opportunity. However, that will likely only happen if Harris finds himself sidelined at some point.