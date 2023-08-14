Who is the Chargers starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

There’s a lot for fantasy football managers to like about the Los Angeles Chargers—even if their fans may struggle with what seems like constant disappointment. The Bolts boast one of the best young quarterbacks in the game, a top fantasy performer at running back, and a gaggle of productive wide receivers. With so many marquee names gobbling up targets in the passing game, it’s easy to overlook their starting tight end, Gerald Everett, who’s carved out a place for himself as a decent mid-level fantasy performer at a relatively thin position.

Chargers starting tight end: Gerald Everett

Everett beat or matched career highs across the board last year. He was targeted 87 times, catching 58 for 555 yards, all career bests. He also scored four times, matching a career high he set the year before with the Seahawks. It should be said that his numbers last year were helped due to extended absences from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

The pros and cons with Everett, from a fantasy perspective, are the up and down weeks. He put together a string of solid outings through the first four weeks of the season, averaging four catches and more than 50 yards per game, with two touchdowns. But then the roller coaster ride began. He didn’t score again until Week 17 and had just two games where he topped 50 yards.

Could this year be better with Kellen Moore calling the plays as the team’s new offensive coordinator? Moore certainly has a history with a productive tight end from his days running the offense for the Dallas Cowboys. However, with Quentin Johnston joining Allen and Williams in the receivers room, and Austin Ekeler having settled his contract situation, there’s just not going to be enough targets for Everett to push his totals to new heights again this year.

Who is Gerald Everertt’s backup on the Chargers TE depth chart?

The Chargers brought back Donald Parham Jr. on a two-year, $2.65 million deal. That was after letting him test the open market when they initially declined to tender him as a restricted free agent. Injuries limited Parham to just six games last in 2022. After a big time showing in the XFL in 2020, he landed a deal with the Chargers that year, but he’s been limited to part-time work since then. Big and athletic, there’s potential for him to break through if Everett misses time.

Despite some initial excitement over Tre’ McKitty, a third-round pick in 2021, he’s been mostly limited to blocking work during his time with the Chargers.