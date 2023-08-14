Bills RB James Cook: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook came on strong towards the end of his rookie campaign last year. Will that success carry into 2023? We’ll break it down in his fantasy football draft profile below.

2023 Fantasy Football: James Cook Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Cook was in a time-share with fellow RB Devin Singletary for most of the season. However, Cook saw increased volume in the final five games of the regular season. Singletary is now with the Houston Texans while former New England Patriots RB Damien Harris will join Cook in the backfield.

Updated Bills outlook

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills have the best odds to win the AFC East at +120 and are trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs in odds to win the AFC at +500. The offense will rely on QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs, but the rest of the offensive usage seems up for grabs beyond that. Buffalo did spend its first-round pick in 2023 on TE Dalton Kincaid, who should challenge Dawson Knox for snaps.

Best-case scenario

Cook runs with the RB1 role and becomes a three-down player with plenty of volume, yards, and touchdowns in one of the best offenses in the NFL. Given where Cook is ranking among RBs for the 2023 season, he makes for a very interesting sleeper pick. Being able to take a back late in your draft who has RB1 upside in a potent offense is always solid. The best case is Cook sees around 150-200 carries with over 1,000 yards, plus most of the receiving work in the backfield.

Worst-case scenario

Harris plays more of a role in the early downs and goal-line carries. Cook is sprinkled into the mix, but his fantasy production becomes inconsistent due to a lack of touchdowns. Really, Cook becomes more of a third-down, pass-catching specialist, giving him some PPR value, but not much else. Cook would end up being a decent FLEX some weeks but inconsistent and frustrating to play on a weekly basis.

Prediction

Cook should be involved in the passing game, as Harris isn’t the man for that job. The second-year RB is a much more explosive runner as well, averaging 5.8 yards per carry last season. Cook will see a good number of touches on a weekly basis, but his touchdown upside may be curbed.