Ravens RB Gus Edwards: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens execute a run-heavy offense that can produce several fantasy-relevant running backs. Where does Gus Edwards fit within that ahead of the 2023 season? We’ll break it down below.

2023 Fantasy Football: Gus Edwards Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Edwards didn’t step onto the field until Week 7, but he made an immediate impact with 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns. However, the “Gus Bus” struggled to replicate that success while playing eight more games in 2022, managing to score only one more touchdown. His number of carries declined significantly, dropping below five in the final weeks of the season.

Updated Ravens outlook

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are tied for the fourth-best odds to win the AFC at +1100, although they are distantly behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+330), Buffalo Bills (+500), and Cincinnati Bengals (+600) in that regard.

The Ravens had the third-highest rushing rate last season, and that should continue into 2023. Lamar Jackson is back under center, and the receiving corps should be healthy to begin the season. That receiving group now includes Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie WR Zay Flowers. Still, this is a run-first team, and J.K. Dobbins enters as the RB1.

Best-case scenario

Edwards is part of the Baltimore game plan while seeing around 10 carries per game, which includes goal-line touches. He’s the clear No. 2 running back for the Ravens who would see a spike in volume if Dobbins runs into an injury.

Worst-case scenario

The Ravens rotate their running backs and give more looks to Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell aside from RB1 Dobbins. Edwards can’t stay healthy for a third-straight season, and he becomes buried on the depth chart.

Prediction

The truth certainly lies somewhere between the best and worst-case scenarios. Edwards is worth a look in the later rounds as a handcuff for Dobbins. Outside of that, the “Gus Bus”, as long as he stays healthy, could still turn in some productive weeks even if Dobbins is active.