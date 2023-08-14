Texans RB Devin Singletary: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Running back Devin Singletary found some success in the Buffalo Bills backfield last season, but can he find the same level of promise with the Houston Texans? We break down Singletary’s outlook for fantasy football in the 2023 season.

2023 Fantasy Football: Devin Singletary Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Singletary split carries with James Cook in Buffalo’s backfield last season, but he still posted 822 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 280 receiving yards, and one receiving score. He averaged a respectable 4.6 yards per carry.

Updated Texans outlook

The Texans don’t figure to be one of the NFL’s top rushing attacks in 2023. Dameon Pierce leads the way as the undisputed RB1 option. Behind him stands Singletary, along with guys like Mike Boone and Dare Ogunbowale. Also, we need to remember that Houston is breaking in rookie QB C.J. Stroud into their offensive plans.

Best case scenario

Singletary finds a legitimate role in the Texans’ backfield, pushing Pierce for touches. If Pierce has to miss time for any reason, then Singletary is there to scoop up most of the rushing volume to translate into fantasy value.

Worst case scenario

Singletary is a true backup to Pierce throughout the season. Not only that, but his backup snaps are split between himself, Boone, and Ogunbowale.

Prediction

Singletary isn’t likely to see similar volume to last year’s fantasy success with the Bills. He’s clearly behind Pierce on the depth chart. Singletary’s fantasy value is tied to the health of Pierce, so he’s nothing more than a handcuff for fantasy purposes.