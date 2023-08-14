Bears RB D’Onta Foreman: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

D’Onta Foreman became a main runner for the Carolina Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded in the middle of the season. Now, he’s hoping to replicate that success with his new team, the Chicago Bears. We’ll break down his 2023 fantasy potential below.

2023 Fantasy Football: D’Onta Foreman Profile

Recap of 2022 season

From Week 7 onwards, when Foreman replaced McCaffrey, he ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing yards. Foreman managed to run for over 100 yards in half of his final 10 games but also had a few duds along the way. He scored five rushing touchdowns but didn’t contribute much in the Panther’s passing game.

Updated Bears outlook

David Montgomery used to be the lead RB for the Bears, but he left for the Detroit Lions. Foreman is expected to step in and scoop up the majority of the chances vacated by Montgomery. Khalil Herbert will also be involved in the running game. QB Justin Fields is likely to keep running a lot as well, and the offensive line, which didn’t perform well in 2022, can only improve.

Best case scenario

Foreman hits the ground running for the Bears, earning a significant workload over Herbert, which includes goal-line carries. The offensive line improves dramatically, and the Bears settle into a traditional running game instead of letting Fields scramble in order to move the ball.

Worst case scenario

The offense is centered around Fields, there’s not much volume for the running backs, and Foreman splits those limited touches with Herbert and/or rookie RB Roschon Johnson.

Prediction

It really feels like Herbert has the most upside in the Chicago backfield. There’s a chance he runs away with the RB1 role while also contributing in the passing game. That resigns Foreman to more of a change-of-pace back added for depth purposes. For that reason, it’s difficult to trust Foreman as a consistent fantasy producer as long as Herbert is healthy.