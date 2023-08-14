Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Chuba Hubbard picked up a heightened role in 2022 after the Carolina Panthers traded RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Despite not holding the starting job heading into 2023, Hubbard could still see enough touches to make a fantasy difference. We go over his fantasy football outlook for 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Chuba Hubbard Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Following McCaffrey’s trade, Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman took over the running back duties. Hubbard delivered a commendable performance, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and recording at least three receptions in four of his last seven games.

Updated Panthers outlook

Even though Carolina is breaking in rookie QB Bryce Young, the rest of the team has enough talent to contend for the NFC South crown. In the backfield, Foreman left for the Chicago Bears, but Miles Sanders — previously of the Philadelphia Eagles — was brought in as the new RB1.

Best-case scenario

Hubbard would get ample reps as a third-down or change-of-pace running back behind Sanders on the depth chart. If Sanders suffers inconsistencies or an injury, then Hubbard would be in a position to run (no pun intended) with the job while seeing heavy volume. It would also be ideal if the Panthers favored Hubbard over Sanders near the goal line.

Worst-case scenario

Sanders steals the show and becomes a true every-down back with goal-line carries, effectively leaving Hubbard without much fantasy value outside of being a handcuff.

Prediction

Hubbard was efficient last season while flexing some upside in the passing game to boot. The question comes down to how much volume he’ll see while sitting behind Sanders on the depth chart. Because of that, Hubbard is more of a fantasy handcuff in 2023, as it is difficult to see him posting worthwhile fantasy value as long as Sanders is healthy.