Bucs RB Chase Edmonds: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Running back Chase Edmonds is on his fourth team since 2021 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him to the roster this offseason. It’ll be interesting to see whether Edmonds can work his way into the rotation with an impressive training camp, but here’s an overview of what to expect from him heading into the 2023 season.

Recap of 2022 season

Edmonds spent time with the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins last season after four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2022, he ran for 245 yards on 3.6 yards per attempt with two touchdowns. In the passing game, Edmonds caught 16-of-24 targets for 157 yards and a TD.

Updated Buccaneers outlook

Tampa Bay will have a new look on offense with Tom Brady out of the NFL, and the Buccaneers will likely head into training camp with a battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask at QB. RB Rachaad White is in line for the biggest workload with Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Sean Bucker also in the backfield.

Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario would be for Edmonds to create a role for himself in this offense, especially as a pass-catcher. He could be a third-down running back at the very least, and he could hold some value as a check-down option if he gets more opportunities on the first two downs. The ceiling isn’t very high aside from an injury to White, but a potential FLEX option isn’t a stretch.

Worst-case scenario

If everything goes wrong, there’s a real chance at Edmonds failing to make the roster. Running backs are more replaceable than ever and if some of the lesser-known options in the backfield outperform Edmonds during training camp, there might not be much of a reason to have him on the team.

Prediction

Edmonds has enough value to make the final roster during training camp due to his ability as a pass-catcher. At the very least, he can be used as a third-down option but is unlikely to have enough touches to hold much value from a fantasy football perspective outside of an injury to White that would make Edmonds a very usable option.