49ers RB Christian McCaffrey: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to be among the top players at his position looking toward the 2023 NFL season. This will be his first full season with the franchise, and it’ll be interesting to see the numbers he can put up in this offense if he stays healthy for a full 17 games.

2023 Fantasy Football: Christian McCaffrey Profile

Recap of 2022 season

McCaffrey played six games with the Panthers before being sent to the 49ers, where he played in the final 11 contests during the regular season. After consecutive seasons were cut short due to injuries, McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry. In the passing game, he caught 85-of-108 targets for 741 yards with five TDs.

Updated 49ers outlook

Just about everybody played quarterback for San Francisco last season before it ran out of QBs during the NFC Championship. Brock Purdy is likely to be the guy this season, though Trey Lance will be available, and the 49ers added Sam Darnold to the quarterback room. San Francisco re-signed center Jake Brendel to a four-year deal this offseason but lost right tackle Mike McGlinchey to the Denver Broncos in a monster deal.

Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario would be for CMC to be the best player in fantasy football this season. The 49ers had a full offseason to work out all the ways to use one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL, and they will likely do everything they can to get him the ball in a variety of ways.

Worst-case scenario

An injury would be the obvious worst-case scenario and while the floor is very high due to the expected volume and ability as a pass-catcher, it’s possible McCaffrey doesn’t have the fantasy production that managers want. You’ll likely need to spend a first-round pick in standard leagues to add McCaffrey and if he falls out of the top 10 among running backs, you’re not getting the value you had expected.

Prediction

McCaffrey will be awesome. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is very creative as an offensive mind, and not many players can do all the things McCaffrey is capable of. McCaffrey should finish the season as a top-5 running back in fantasy football assuming he stays healthy as one of the safest bets you can make due to his versatility as a playmaker.