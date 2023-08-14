Deep sleepers to consider at quarterback for 2023 fantasy football drafts

There is always a degree of uncertainty going into a new fantasy football season about which positions require early-round attention. Selecting the right quarterback can be tricky for managers. In recent history, running backs and a select few of wide receivers tend to be coveted the most in drafts. However, the highest percentage of a lineup’s scoring typically comes from the QB. Players like Geno Smith and Justin Fields fell far down draft boards last year, but ended up leaping into the top six in fantasy scoring by the end of the regular season. Let’s look at five sleepers with potential to play above their pre-draft ranking in 2023.

Looking for sleepers for fantasy football isn’t about finding players nobody has heard about, because that isn’t happening. When we refer to sleepers, we’re highlighting players who should outplay their average draft position. Instead of the term “sleeper,” we can replace it with “value” and still be on the right track.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite deep sleepers that could help you win your fantasy football leagues.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

The Lions are a team on a mission this season, which makes it confusing why Goff is so undervalued as the overall QB16 in standard fantasy projections. The eight-year veteran carried the Detroit offense in the second part of last season, averaging 19.6 fantasy points per content in the team’s final seven games. Look for Goff to impress once again, and consider him a high-upside draft pick beyond Round 10.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford missed most of last season due to injury. It was a disappointing season all around for the Rams following their Super Bowl win in 2021-22. Cooper Kupp was also out for much of 2022. But both Kupp and Stafford appear healthy heading into 2023, which could aide in a bounce-back season in L.A. Remember, Stafford had a career year not too long ago in 2021, throwing for 4,886 yards with 41 TDs. It’s unrealistic to think Stafford can get back to those elite numbers. But somewhere in the middle seems reasonable. If the Rams can stay healthy, the offense should be better. Throwing for over 4,000 yards and 30+ TDs would make Stafford relevant in fantasy again.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

It never really seemed like Carr could get his footing with the Raiders. Interceptions have always been an issue. But up until last season, Carr had four straight campaigns with a QB rating of at least 93.9. In 2021, he nearly threw for 5,000 yards. A change of scenery could help Carr get back to those elite passing figures and he’s got a more balanced receiving room with Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed, plus RBs Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams. Carr is being drafted on average as the QB23. It’s not crazy to think he can finish somewhere in the top-15 at the position in the NFC South while throwing to someone like Olave.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Howell should be able to beat out Jacoby Brissett for the starting job in Washington. If that’s the case, Howell has a lot of upside as a QB who is barely being drafted in most formats. He’s got some good weapons on the outside with WRs Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. There’s depth at RB with Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson. Howell also has some rushing upside and could become a dual-threat QB. The addition of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator could also boost Howell this season. If you want to roll the dice and wait deep in your draft to take Howell as QB1, it’s risky but could pay off.