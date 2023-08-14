Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Jacoby Brissett is one of the better backup quarterback options out there in the NFL. He can come in and win you a couple of games if your starter goes out. Brissett has been around since 2016 when he was drafted by the Patriots. He has bounced around but has been effective in all of his stops. He is now with the Washington Commanders, looking to pick up starts if second-year QB Sam Howell can’t get the job done.

2023 Fantasy Football: Jacoby Brissett Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Brissett was the placeholder for Deshaun Watson while he was out serving his suspension with the Cleveland Browns last season. Brissett saw action in 16 games, but after Watson returned, it was mostly mop-up duty. As a starter for the Browns, Brissett completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Browns went 4-7 in those starts and lost a few games by one possession.

Updated Commanders outlook

Howell seems to be the future of the quarterback position for Washington at least for now, as the franchise tries to find a legit starter. Eric Bieniemy is now the team’s offensive coordinator, and head coach Ron Rivera hopes it can improve a mediocre defense. They have several good receiving options in Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. RB Brian Robinson also returned halfway through the year to be a very solid option for them in the backfield.

Best-case scenario

The best case for Brissett fantasy-wise is that Howell struggles and he has to take over at some point in the season. Brissett is best in limited action, so if he has to fill in for a few games, he is a guy you can pick up off the wire if your quarterback is on a bye week. There is an outside chance he can get the job out of camp, but that is only if Howell is woefully bad in training camp and preseason action.

Worst-case scenario

The worst case for Brissett fantasy-wise is that Howell excels, and Brissett rarely sees the field in 2023 unless he’s traded to a contender. This seems like the most likely outcome, but you never know what can happen in the NFL. If Brissett does get the job out of camp but has to play the entire season, it will be hard for him to put up numbers worth of him being on a fantasy roster.

Prediction

Brissett will likely see action in a few games this season, but it won’t be enough to make it worth a draft pick. It’s best to get him off the wavier in a spot start. During his career, he has seen action in at least four games every season. Howell seems to be the guy, who the Commanders want, so unless it goes into the tank, Brissett will just be there in the event of an emergency.