Brian Hoyer: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Brian Hoyer has seen action in 70 games throughout his 14-year NFL career. He is the ultimate veteran you want around the locker room to help mentor a young guy and throw in for spot duty. He’s now 37 years old, so he is not as effective as he once was, but can still get the job done in a pinch. Going into the 2023 season, Hoyer finds himself in an interesting spot with the Las Vegas Raiders and their ongoing quarterback situation.

2023 Fantasy Football: Brian Hoyer Profile

Recap of the 2022 season

Hoyer spent the 2022 season with the New England Patriots. He only saw action in one game during the year, which was a 27-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Hoyer went 5-6 for 87 yards. Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe got most of the time for the Patriots during the 2022 season.

Updated Raiders outlook

The Raiders are in Year 2 of the Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas. Year 1 was a bit underwhelming, but they’re hoping to take a major step forward in 2023. The Derek Carr era is over, and now enter Jimmy Garoppolo, who has moved on from San Francisco. Jimmy G was dealing with a foot injury at the time of signing, but was cleared to play and is on track to start in Week 1.

One new question mark is RB Josh Jacobs, who did not reach an extension before the deadline on July 17. He could play out 2023 on a franchise tag or force his way out of Las Vegas. If the reigning leading NFL rusher leaves, that would change the outlook for the Raiders’ offense.

Best-case scenario

The best case for Hoyer is Garoppolo suffers another injury at some point and the backup moves into the starting role. The biggest issue then is that he hasn’t played in double-digit games in a season since 2017. That was also the last time he threw for over 1,000 yards in a season. If he were to move into the starting lineup, he’d be QB2 and only of value in two-QB leagues.

Worst-case scenario

The worst case for him fantasy-wise is that he doesn’t get to play at all because Garoppolo stays healthy and plays. There is a chance Hoyer sees action, because the latter has a history of injuries. That would only be in spot duty though, so Hoyer would be a waiver wire pickup for bye weeks or two-QB leagues if he were to get a spot start.

Prediction

Hoyer likely won’t see much action this year, but if he does, it’ll be spot duty. Garoppolo is healthy in the preseason foot, and he is the quarterback McDaniels wants under center. Hoyer hasn’t played a full season with one team since 2014 with the Cleveland Browns almost a decade ago. Hoyer is a journeyman backup at this point in his career, and that’s likely how this season will play out.