Bucs QB Kyle Trask: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Last Season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask spent the year learning behind Tom Brady, and for a rookie, it doesn’t get any better than that. Now Brady is gone, and Trask is in the midst of a quarterback battle between himself and Baker Mayfield. Trask last started games in college at the University of Florida. Now with a year under his belt, he will head into a training camp looking to come out on top.

2023 Fantasy Football: Kyle Trask Profile

Recap of the 2022 season

Trask only saw action in one game last season, and it was in Week 18 after the Bucs locked up their playoff position. Brady started the game, and Trask came up in backup duty, going 3-9 for 23 yards. Since Trask was a second-round pick, he would likely sit out learning even if Brady didn’t come back from his short-lived retirement.

Updated Buccaneers outlook

The Bucs seem to be making one last run at making the playoffs and winning a bad NFC South division. Brady is gone, but the offense still has weapons in WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Running back and offensive line will be a question mark as they were last year, which was a big problem for the Bucs last year. Veteran RB Chase Edmonds was brought in to go with Rachaad White and Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

Byron Leftwich is out as offensive coordinator, and Dave Canales is in. So the offense has a new system to learn, hoping it can up the production from last year. The defense will be solid with the return of Jamel Dean and Devin White still around despite wanting a new contract.

Best-case scenario

Trask wins the job and keeps it throughout the season. The one advantage that he has right now is that teams don’t have much film on him outside of what he did at Florida a few years ago. If he wins the job or takes over at some point, there is a possibility that he could throw for a few thousand yards and double-digit touchdowns. Ideally, he wins the job and gets the entire year to go through the ups and downs of a first-year starting QB.

Worst-case scenario

Trask doesn’t win the job and spends the season sitting behind Baker Mayfield and appearing in spot action. The only way that he would see the field is if Mayfield struggles or gets injured. There is also a possibility that Trask wins the job, but he struggles so badly that he doesn’t get to finish out the year.

Prediction

Since Mayfield is an experienced veteran the coaching staff will go with him instead of Trask. Competition is never bad, but the fact that they brought in Mayfield shows they may not have the ultimate trust in Trask. The good thing for him though is he will likely get some action, but not to start the season.