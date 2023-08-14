Baker Mayfield: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Last season, Baker Mayfield opened the year with the goal of being the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback of the future and ended the season playing out the string for the Rams after their quarterback room was decimated by injuries. Now, Mayfield will get a second chance to prove himself to a new franchise after he signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers.

2023 Fantasy Football: Baker Mayfield Profile

Recap of 2022 season

In July 2022, the Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers for a conditional fifth-round draft pick, where he went into Training Camp as the favorite to win the starting job. He did, and in turn, nearly authored a come-from-behind win against the Browns in Week 1. That proved to be his high point with the Panthers, however, as he only lasted 10 games with the Panthers before being released due to injuries. Mayfield spent five games with the Rams, where he won NFL Offensive Player of the Week honors after he led the team on a game-winning, 98-yard drive against the Las Vegas Raiders in December.

Updated Buccaneers outlook

The Buccaneers are expected to take a step back across the board this season. Along with replacing QB Tom Brady with Mayfield, the team also released RB Leonard Fournette. Tampa Bay isn’t expected to play with the lead in many games, as DraftKings Sportsbook lists the team’s over/under for wins at 6.5. Still, the Bucs have a great WR duo in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, plus a decent young backfield made up of Rachaad White and Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

Best case scenario

Mayfield plays like he did in 2019 and 2020. He looks confident in the pocket and uses his above-average mobility and pocket presence to his advantage against some weak NFC South defenses. A season with 20+ touchdowns and less than 10 interceptions would be considered a win for Mayfield.

Worst case scenario

Mayfield is injured, ineffective, or both. Mayfield injured his shoulder with the Browns in 2021 and never looked the same, and then had his Panthers tenure ruined last season with the aforementioned high-ankle sprain. If Mayfield has to deal with another serious injury this season, chances are Buccaneers fans will end up seeing a lot of Kyle Trask.

Prediction

I think Mayfield will open some eyes this season. While I’m not expecting him to lead their offense in the same way Brady did, he showed some flashes of solid play with the Rams, which I think will carry over this season. When it comes to fantasy, however, he’s a depth option, and should only be taken in deeper drafts. That said, keep an eye on him if you need to fill a void because of an injury.