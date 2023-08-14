Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

What is there to say about Patrick Mahomes that hasn’t been said already? Last year, Mahomes authored an incredible season that ended with him hoisting his second Lombardi Trophy after he led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl on one leg. Here’s how Mahomes can continue to set records in 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Patrick Mahomes Profile

Recap of 2022 season

After leading the NFL with 5,240 passing yards in the regular season, Mahomes had a postseason for the ages by defeating the Jaguars, Bengals and Eagles to win the Super Bowl. Mahomes picked up those three wins after he sustained a serious high-ankle sprain that he re-aggravated in the Super Bowl. Mahomes threw for 703 yards and seven touchdowns in the postseason.

Updated Chiefs outlook

The Chiefs offense once again looks poised to tally up points in bunches, as Mahomes enters the season with a receiving corps that includes TE Travis Kelce, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Skyy Moore, WR Marquez-Valdes Scantling and rookie wideout Rashee Rice, while the dangerous Isiah Pacheco will line up as running back.

Best-case scenario

Mahomes keeps setting records. Kelce continues to find ways to get open, Toney and the other young receivers take a step forward and Pacheco provides enough of a threat on the ground to keep defenses honest en route to Mahomes’ second straight MVP.

Worst-case scenario

At this point, injury seems to be the only thing that can slow Mahomes down. So, unless Mahomes’ aforementioned ankle injury lingers into the season (or he sustains some other serious injury), I can’t see a way Mahomes doesn’t produce the video game numbers we’re used to.

Prediction

Another strong season for Mahomes. His receiving corp could use a bit of an upgrade (I’d imagine they’ll be busy at the trade deadline), but it’s hard to imagine Mahomes not spending the fall and winter carving up NFL defenses.