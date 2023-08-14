Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been fun to watch since taking over as the starting quarterback. He has been good, but has had struggles and hasn’t seemed to be able to take that step forward to be great. Later in the 2022 season, he suffered a torn ACL which could keep him out for a good portion of this season.

Recap of 2022 season

Murray played in 12 games in 2022 and suffered the injury in Week 13 against the New England Patriots. Murray hadn’t been having a great season prior to the injury and the Cardinals were having major struggles. Murray was inaccurate as a passer and seemed to not have much interest when the team was out of games and losing.

Updated Cardinals outlook

The Cardinals drafted Paris Johnson Jr., who they expect to be their future at the left tackle position. This season, he will probably play inside, but in the near future, he’ll be at left tackle. The Cardinals didn't make any other major additions as they added Zach Pascal, who won't be an every-down receiver. Losing WR DeAndre Hopkins is notable and will hurt this team in a big way.

Best-case scenario

Murray returns around Week 6 and has some success. If he can average 20 standard fantasy points when returning that'd be the best possible case in my opinion. He won't run as much and after losing Hopkins, the Cardinals will need WR Marquise Brown to step up. Murray is going to take some time before we start seeing the big plays with his legs.

Worst-case scenario

Murray sits out the whole season or only plays a few games. If the Cardinals are as bad as we think they will be around Week 10 when he’s close to returning, there wouldn't be much reason for Murray to come back and risk injuring himself again. It’d be smarter to keep rehabbing and try to get fully back to 100% for 2024. If the Cardinals are the worst team in the NFL and have the top pick, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw Murray’s final snaps in Arizona.

Prediction

I think we see Murray play in five games at most and not do much statistically because it will be tough coming off a major injury. I do they think they will be the worst team in the NFL and have the No. 1 overall pick to which they should draft USC QB and reigning Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams? It’d be smart to stay away from Murray in fantasy this season.