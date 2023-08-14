Brock Purdy: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

It was awesome to see what San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did in 2022 as nobody could’ve expected that. After being drafted with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he took over as the 49ers starting quarterback going 7-1 with his only loss being in the NFC Championship, where he got hurt and could not return to the game.

2023 Fantasy Football: Brock Purdy Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Purdy was as good as he could be for the 49ers last season. When taking over, many were worried, but he exceeded expectations. He finished as QB33 in fantasy, but it’s hard to grade that because he didn't play in many games. Purdy averaged with a respectable 18.1 fantasy points in the games he started.

Updated 49ers outlook

The 49ers did not improve on the offensive side of the ball. We know how talented their skill players are already, so it’s no surprise they didn't add much there. However, the offensive line did not improve and that was an area they could’ve spent some money. Instead, they continued to boost the defense as they signed Javon Hargrave.

Best-case scenario

Purdy finishes as a low-end QB1 as Shanahan’s new starting QB who is surrounded by All-Pro talent at every position. Adding RB Christian McCaffrey gave them the best-skill position group in the NFL.

Worst-case scenario

Purdy is back from injury and ready to start the season as QB1. However, even if he remains healthy, NFL defenses figure out Purdy’s strengths and end his Cinderella run.

Prediction

Although Purdy doesn’t have elite arm strength or other measurables, Purdy does have Shanahan calling plays and elite skill position players surrounding him so he should be in a good spot to outperform his ADP. If he stays healthy all season, he is a solid QB2 with a chance to flirt with QB1 upside.