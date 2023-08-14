Dak Prescott: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been solid in his time in Dallas, but it’s getting to the time where he needs to get them deep into the playoffs. The Cowboys’ current ceiling seems like the Divisional Round of the playoffs with Prescott running the offense. This is a big year for Dak to step forward with what Dallas has brought in this offseason.

2023 Fantasy Football: Dak Prescott Profile

Recap of 2022 season

It was an inconsistent season for Prescott in 2022. The Cowboys were decent but weren’t good enough to make a run in the playoffs. Prescott disappointed in fantasy football as well. He hurt his thumb, which forced him to miss five games, but while he was on the field, things weren’t great. Prescott threw for 2,860 yards with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The 15 interceptions were the most of his career, which concerning considering he played the second least amount of games in a season in his career. By standard fantasy scoring, Prescott finished as QB18 averaging 17.8 points per game.

Updated Cowboys outlook

The Cowboys’ wide receiver room got better as they went and traded for Brandin Cooks. They are also getting back Michael Gallup to start the season, coming off a knee injury. The Cowboys will have to replace TE Dalton Schultz, but drafting Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker in the second round should help ease that loss. Tony Pollard will be the main running back as Ezekiel Elliott is still a free agent, but I wouldn't write off the Cowboys re-signing him before the season begins. Pollard is also in another contract year after being franchise tagged. He is expected to play 2023 under the tag and seek an extension in the offseason.

Best-case scenario

At best, I could see Prescott rising to QB6-QB8. Prior to his injury and even in 2021, Prescott put up solid fantasy numbers. This will be the best wide-receiving core Prescott has had since he’s been in Dallas with CeeDee Lamb, Cooks and Gallup. If that group can stay healthy and the run game is solid, Prescott could put up big numbers. He occasionally showed great stuff at times in 2022 but needs to limit turnovers. In 2021 coming off a major injury, Prescott returned to throw for 37 TDs with almost 4,500 passing yards. Getting back to 4K yards and 30+ TDs would be a best-case scenario for Prescott in 2023.

Worst-case scenario

Prescott finishes outside the top 20 among fantasy QBs and is a tough start week-to-week. Really, you’d think the only way this happens is if injuries begin to mount. Cooks is aging and Gallup could be a risk for re-injury. Behind Lamb and Pollard, the Cowboys would be lacking weapons and Prescott wouldn’t have much to work with. Plus, his coach is Mike McCarthy still. Even if the Cowboys are competitive, McCarthy could sit on leads and lean on Pollard in a contract year. The worst-case scenario could mean you draft Prescott as a starter and he’s more of an OK streaming option depending on the matchup. Or he gets hurt and gives you nothing.

Prediction

Prescott, in terms of fantasy, should bounce back this season, with a mid-range QB1 season in his range of outcomes. Prescott has been able to put up big numbers in most years he’s been in the NFL and this is a talented cast he has around him now. Limiting turnovers is crucial for this.