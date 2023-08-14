Rams QB Matthew Stafford: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

The Rams fell hard from their Super Bowl run two seasons ago, winning just five games in 2022. As we look ahead to next season, how will starter Matthew Stafford fare in Los Angeles? Here we’ll go over his fantasy football outlook for 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Matthew Stafford Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Last season, Stafford looked markedly different from his 2021. The Rams went from winning the Super Bowl to going 5-12. Stafford only played in nine games and ended the season with 10 passing touchdowns, one rushing TD, and eight interceptions. He missed much of the season with a back injury.

Updated Rams outlook

The Rams’ 2023 season has a veteran group with a high ceiling, as we saw in the 2021 season. They return several of their key pieces from that year, but the squad was plagued by injury last season. It’s always hard to predict how injuries will affect a season, but if Stafford’s issues from last year continue to nag him, the quarterback situation is a shaky one. The Rams have that high ceiling, but they also have a low floor, and it’s difficult to say which direction this season will take.

Best-case scenario

The best case would look a lot like two seasons ago. Stafford has good receiving targets in Cooper Kupp, Cam Akers, and Van Jefferson, but the offensive line issues that plagued the Rams’ offense last year will not go away in just a single season. However, if he can bounce back from last year’s disaster in any way, that would be a positive for the 35-year-old. The Rams might not see another Super Bowl, but they could at least hope for a playoff appearance.

Worst-case scenario

The worst case for Stafford is a repeat of last season. If his back and elbow injuries continue to nag him this season, or if he is injured again, the Rams have a shaky depth chart behind him that consists of Brett Rypien and Stetson Bennett. At 35, Stafford won’t be able to shake off injuries like a younger quarterback, which could be a concern.

Prediction

Stafford’s back and elbow injuries are reasons to worry. He finished 32nd in fantasy points of all QBs in the league last year. He may have a solid season, but I’d hold off on drafting him early given the risks that come along with him.