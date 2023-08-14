Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Ryan Tannehill entered his 10th season in the league and fourth with the Titans in 2022. He dealt with an ankle injury for part of the season and is now facing a potential battle with two younger backups on the depth chart. Let’s take a look at his fantasy outlook for the year ahead.

2023 Fantasy Football: Ryan Tannehill Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Tannehill played just 12 games in 2022, as an ankle injury kept him out for several weeks. He passed for 2,536 yards and ended the season with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He rushed for 98 yards and an additional two touchdowns. The Titans just missed the playoffs. The Titans went 7-10 overall and went 6-6 in games that Tannehill started.

Updated Titans outlook

The Titans continue to build their offense around running back Derrick Henry, their strongest piece by far. They drafted another quarterback this year, taking Kentucky’s Will Levis, just one year after picking up Malik Willis. Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Kyle Phillips will be catching Tannehill’s passes this season as the starting receivers.

Best-case scenario

Tannehill enjoyed fantasy success in his early years with the Titans, finishing with good numbers in 2019 and 2020. However, that stretch of games now seems more like the exception than the new rule — over the past few seasons, Tannehill has returned to the production and talent that we recognize from his time in Miami.

The best-case scenario is that he returns to that type of play from several seasons ago. However, he had AJ Brown on that roster, which helped the passing game quite a bit. He ended last season as QB27 in fantasy points, so getting into the top 20 would be a goal in this scenario.

Worst-case scenario

Tannehill has two young backups waiting for their names to be called. He could be dealing with injuries again, or could simply get benched for Levis or Willis. It also wouldn’t be great for him to finish among the last five starting quarterbacks in the league for the second year in a row in fantasy points.

Prediction

Tannehill has been struggling to hold onto this starting position, and I think that this is the year he gets benched. Whether it’s with an injury or simply because leadership wants to try something new and feel that they have nothing to lose, Tannehill will not be a good fantasy option this season. The team’s offense revolves around the run game, so the quarterback is an interchangeable figure up to a point for the Titans.