Wide receiver sleepers to consider for 2023 fantasy football

As the NFL season approaches and fantasy leagues begin preparing for their drafts, we’re taking a look at some sleepers at wide receiver to consider for this season. Wide receivers are one of the most important positions in any fantasy league, and particularly in PPR and half-PPR formats.

Looking for sleepers for fantasy football isn’t about finding players nobody has heard about, because that isn’t happening. When we talk about sleepers, we’re highlighting players who should outplay their average draft position. Instead of the term “sleeper,” we can replace it with “value” and still be on the right track.

Who has the potential to be a surprising star this year? We take a look at some of our favorite WR sleepers.

Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns

Moore had a tough 2022 with the Jets, but he was catching passes from a rotating mess of Mike White and Zach Wilson and still managed to be a solid WR2 after his rookie season. In a new context with the Browns, Moore may look like he’s going to lose out on targets to Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, but he could explode as a prime receiving option on this offense. Moore had 37 receptions for 446 yards last season.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Despite the addition of Odell Beckham, Jr. to the Ravens receiving corps, Bateman still has plenty of upside this season. For one, he isn’t dealing with injury recovery — unlike like Beckham — and he has NFL experience — unlike draft pick Zay Flowers. With the hiring of Todd Monken as the Ravens’ new offensive coordinator, we can expect some changes in Baltimore’s offensive approach this season, and Bateman could be centered in that approach. He had 15 receptions for 225 yards last season.

Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs

Moore was buried a bit in the receiving competition with the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs last year, but this season could be a breakout year for him. JuJu Smith-Schuster is off to New England and Kadarius Toney has been in and out with injuries, leaving just Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as consistent WR targets for Patrick Mahomes. One extra year out of Western Michigan certainly can’t hurt Moore’s development. He had 22 receptions for 250 yards last season.

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

Dotson finds himself in an interesting situation with Sam Howell newly at the helm of this offense. He showed good potential last season with Heinicke, but this season feels less about him and more about the Commanders’ offensive line and quarterback. If the pieces fall into place here, Dotson could very easily become the top target after getting selected in the first round of the draft just two years ago. He had 35 receptions for 523 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pickens went viral with an insanely impressive one-handed catch last season. Now that he’s no longer a rookie and Kenny Pickett is the decided-upon starter, the Steelers’ offense has an opportunity to create a reliable QB-WR partnership with Pickett and Pickens. Pickett showed notable improvement at the end of the 2022-23 season, and while Pickens has some competition in the receiving corps with Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth, he could explode onto the scene this season. He had 52 receptions for 801 yards last season.