Quarterback sleepers to consider for 2023 fantasy football

Fantasy football had its fair share of breakout performers in 2022. As we continue to roll through the offseason, managers will soon begin slicing up and down their ADP lists for which players they might be able to steal in the mid-to-late stages of their respective drafts. Bearing all of this in mind, let’s take a look at the fantasy sleepers at quarterback ahead of the 2023-24 NFL season.

Looking for sleepers for fantasy football isn’t about finding players nobody has heard about, because that isn’t happening. When we talk about sleepers, we’re highlighting players who should outplay their average draft position. Instead of the term “sleeper,” we can replace it with “value” and still be on the right track.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers. They have a chance to build something special with the young talent that they’ve acquired in the last two years, and Love is the right player to lead the way. He’s spent his entire NFL career thus far learning the Packers’ system, and more importantly, learning from Rodgers. The dual-threat quarterback has been groomed for this role, and he’s going to get the Packers back on the right track alongside talented young receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Love is being pegged as a tier-4 fantasy QB at the moment, with an ADP of 135. While that’s fairly low and somewhat discouraging for a veteran fantasy player, the best part is that it can often be proven wrong. Ahead of his first run as Green Bay’s starting QB, look for Love to flourish well above expectations in fantasy football.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Don’t miss your chance on rostering Richardson ahead of his rookie season with the Colts. This kid stands tall at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, and the confidence he has entering the pros is sharp enough to cut through glass. His dual-threat ability should translate to solid fantasy production in the Indianapolis offense. If there is never going to be something as comparative to Cam Newton’s memorable rookie fantasy season in 2011, Richardson’s could wind up being the closest we’ve seen.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is entering his first professional season with a lot on his shoulders. The Panthers are hoping that Young is the player that’s going to flip the script for their organization, and they’ve gone out to get some quality offensive weapons to make the transition go as smoothly as possible. While Young is very boom-or-bust going into the year, he might be worth a draft pick if he falls past his current ADP (151).

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks signed Smith to a contract extension this offseason after he proved he can be a starter in the NFL. To suggest the 32-year-old is a “late-bloomer” would be an understatement. Really, Smith was selected high in his draft but never landed on any good teams/situations. Now, he’s in a great spot in Seattle with plenty of weapons on offense and a great coach. Smith finished last season as the QB5 in fantasy football. He’s being drafted as the QB15. There’s a big gap there and Smith should land somewhere between those two numbers, not outside. He’s got DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxson Smith-Njigba at WR, perhaps the most talented group in the NFL. It’s tough to envision Smith regressing with a better offense and grasp on the playbook/chemistry.