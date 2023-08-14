Who should you pick in the first round of your fantasy football draft?

As we approach the start of the football season, we take a look at how fantasy drafts are going to play out a few months from now. Are there any rookies worth drafting? Who is the best option for the first overall pick? We take a look at these questions and more.

What does ADP say about the first round?

Average draft position, ADP, can help you see trends across all fantasy football leagues to potentially provide clarity on what the masses are doing in certain spots of the draft. For these articles, we will be looking at half-PPR (.5 points per reception), PPR (point per reception), and standard (no additional points for receptions) scoring formats.

In the first round, it’s frequently a good idea to go with a running back or a wide receiver that you know will see a high volume of targets or carries on their team — think a Derrick Henry, a Christian McCaffrey, a Justin Jefferson, or a Ja’Marr Chase. If a team prioritizes a tight end in its receiving corps like the Chiefs do with Travis Kelce, go ahead and make TE a first-round pick.

Generally, you’re going to want to hold off on quarterbacks until later rounds and prioritize the ball rushers and pass catchers in any type of league. A first-round pick strategy may vary with the size of the fantasy league, your selection number, and the type of fantasy league.

Who should I pick in the first round in PPR?

PPR formats prioritize receiving yards, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for high-volume wide receivers and tight ends. If you’re going for a running back early, make sure you’re grabbing one with high receiving production.

Good first-round options heading into the 2023-24 season include Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, or Raiders WR Davante Adams.

Who should I pick in the first round in standard?

In standard leagues, you’ll want to look into grabbing running backs and high-production receivers in the first round. You’re on the hunt for someone who will get lots of opportunities to make it into the end zone. Who will get the ball at the goal line?

Of course, when you have an option like Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase on the table — a wide receiver that you know will be seeing a majority of the passing action — those are very good options to pursue, too.

This year, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, and Browns RB Nick Chubb are some of the top back options that will be available.