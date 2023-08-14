Who should you pick 1st overall in your fantasy football draft?

If you’re lucky enough to grab the first overall pick in one of your fantasy football leagues, this article is for you.

What does ADP say about the #1 overall pick?

Average draft position, aka ADP, can help you see trends across all fantasy football leagues to potentially provide clarity on what the masses are doing in certain spots of the draft. For these articles, we will be looking at half-PPR (.5 points per reception), PPR (point per reception) and standard (no additional points for receptions) scoring formats.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the clear No. 1 pick across each format this year. Jefferson, who led the league in receiving yards (1,809) last season, is the unquestioned top pick in PPR and half-PPR formats.

If Jefferson isn’t calling your name, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase are all projected to have high returns in fantasy this season.

Who should I pick at #1 in PPR?

Jefferson should be the first pick in a PPR league. The NFL leader in receiving yards, Jefferson won’t have much competition for the title this season as he’s joined by rookie Jordan Addison in the Vikings receiving corps. With receiving yards padding point totals, there isn’t anyone else in the league who makes sense to pick first overall.

Who should I pick at #1 in standard?

The answer is, again, Jefferson. Even though receptions won’t end up padding fantasy points as they will in PPR and half-PPR leagues, there isn’t a running back in a stable enough situation to outrank the Vikings WR. Christian McCaffrey may see his yardage affected by the Niners’ quarterback situation. He may be the best RB in the league, but it feels like too much of a risk to draft him No. 1 overall.