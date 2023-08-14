Who should you pick 10th overall in your fantasy football draft?

The fantasy football season is just around the corner. Even if you don’t quite know where you will be drafting, it is never too early to get an idea of how drafts are going this season. This can give you the upper hand heading into your drafts and remove some uncertainty on what to do with your pick. With that in mind, here is how you should handle the 10th overall pick in your fantasy football drafts.

What does ADP say about the #10 overall pick?

Average draft position (ADP) can be a useful tool during fantasy football drafts. It looks at how drafts are going over various platforms and scoring methods. ADP can help you make sure that you aren’t reaching for a player and can also help you find value. For standard leagues, ADP suggests that you can expect Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley and Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson. ADP says you should select Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, 10th overall.

The other two most popular methods outside standard scoring are half-PPR and full-PPR. The only difference is that receptions grant players either an extra .5 points or an extra full point. For half-PPR leagues, the ADP suggestion is identical to standard leagues, with Taylor being drafted 10th overall. For PPR leagues, the top nine is still the same, albeit in a slightly different order, swapping Barkley and Robinson. ADP in PPR leagues suggests that you should take Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs.

Who should I pick at #10 in PPR?

When picking 10th overall in PPR leagues, you should ensure that Jefferson, McCaffrey, Ekeler, Chase, Kupp, Kelce and Hill are off the board. Barkley is a tough case right now because he hasn’t signed his franchise tag at the time of this writing and is threatening to sit out if he doesn’t get an extension he feels he deserves. I’m lower on Robinson than consensus, so after the group above, you should look at Diggs, Taylor and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb.

Who should I pick at #10 in standard?

I am notably much higher on Derrick Henry than consensus, so along with Jefferson, McCaffrey, Chase, Ekeler, Kupp, and Kelce, make sure he is off the board. Hill, Taylor and Chubb would be the next three players that I would look at, in that order. If that is how the first nine in your league goes, then that means that Diggs falls into your lap at #10.