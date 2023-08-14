Who should you pick 9th overall in your fantasy football draft?

It may not feel like it, but it is time to start thinking about fantasy football drafts again. Okay, it could be a little early, but the football season is just a few months away. Some leagues have already determined their draft orders allowing participants to mock draft to their heart's content. We are doing an article series going over what to do with each pick, and this article will focus on the ninth pick.

What does ADP say about the #9 overall pick?

Average draft position, or ADP, can be a useful tool that allows you to see popular trends in fantasy football. This can give you a sense of who is being drafted where so that you don’t reach, but also so that you don’t miss out on value. It can also vary by scoring format and the three formats that we are going to look at are half-PPR (an additional .5 points given per reception), PPR (a full point per reception), standard/non-PPR (no extra points for reception).

ADP in standard leagues suggests that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp, Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley will be off the board in that order. This would allow you to draft Atlanta Falcons rookie RB Bijan Robinson ninth overall.

In half-PPP leagues, ADP says that Jefferson, McCaffrey, Chase, Kupp, Ekeler, Kelce, Hill and Robinson will be gone leaving you Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs at No. 9. This is slightly switched in PPR leagues with Jefferson, Chase, McCaffrey, Kupp, Hill, Kelce, Diggs and Ekeler off the board and Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown the choice.

Who should I pick at #9 in PPR?

In PPR leagues, you should ensure that Jefferson, Chase, McCaffrey, Kupp, Kelce, Ekeler, Hill and Diggs are off the board. If they aren’t, there’s your choice and just work down the list. If they are all gone, I would agree with ADP and go with Brown who should be in line for another monster season. If you prefer going running back with your first pick, Robinson or Barkley would be your choice.

Who should I pick at #9 in standard?

I am biased and am sticking to my guns in that I think Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry has one more big year left in him. He could be high risk, high reward so if you want something safer, I get it. Similar to PPR, ensure that Jefferson, McCaffrey, Chase, Ekeler, Kupp, Hill, Barkley and Kelce are off the board. Again, if one of them isn’t use that order and make your selection accordingly. My choice at No. 9 would be Henry, but if you want a safer running back I’d go with Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. If you prefer a first-round WR, then Diggs is your man.