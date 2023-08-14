Who should you pick 7th overall in your fantasy football draft?

The fantasy football offseason is getting shorter and shorter, and we are nearing draft day for fantasy football leagues. Whether you already know your draft pick or if your league will go through its picking rituals later on, it’s not a bad idea to get a feel for how drafts are going. With that in mind, we dedicate this article to what you should do if you hold the No. 7 spot in your fantasy football leagues.

What does ADP say about the #7 overall pick?

If you don’t want to do your own rankings, one resource you can consult for advice on who to pick when is the average draft position (ADP). This is a tool that looks across fantasy football platforms and shows when players are selected. It can help how players are valued so you don’t overreach on someone by accident.

ADP can vary based on scoring formats. Your league may have wild settings, but in general, there are three common scoring formats. They are half-PPR (an additional .5 points per reception), PPR (a full point per reception) and standard/non-PPR (no extra points per reception).

In standard leagues, ADP suggests that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp should all be off the board. This leaves Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill as the No. 7 pick in that scoring format.

Hill is also the choice in half-PPR leagues with the same set of six players ahead of him, albeit in a slightly different order. Things shift when looking at full-PPR leagues. Jefferson, Chase and McCaffrey still go top three, but Hill gets bumped up to No. 4. Kupp and Kelce go fifth and sixth, respectively, with Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs getting the nod at No. 7.

Who should I pick at #7 in PPR?

When you are on the clock at No. 7, ensure that Jefferson, Chase, McCaffrey, Kupp, Kelce and Hill are gone. If they aren’t, pick whichever one is available based on this order. While ADP suggests taking Diggs, the Bills are still in the running to bring in veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is still a free agent at the time of this writing. For me, the No. 7 pick in PPR leagues should still be Ekeler with his receiving upside.

Who should I pick at #7 in standard?

In standard leagues, Jefferson, McCaffrey, Chase, Ekeler, Kelce and Kupp are all off the board. The same rules as PPR leagues apply, if one of them is still here, take them. I am notably high on Tennessee Titans' RB Derrick Henry and have him as high as second in standard leagues. He is a risky pick, so if you would like to go with a safer pick here, it would be Hill if you want a wide receiver, or New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (assuming he signs his franchise tag).