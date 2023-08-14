Who should you pick 6th overall in your fantasy football draft?

The 2023 fantasy football season is on the horizon. Now that it’s fantasy football draft season, we’re here to help you prepare for your draft. With that in mind, here is how you should handle picking sixth overall.

What does ADP say about the #6 overall pick?

Average Draft Position (ADP) gives an insight into the fantasy football world into who is being selected and when and helps in determining a player’s value. ADP can vary across scoring formats, with the main three being half-PPR (an additional .5 points added per reception a player has), PPR (a full additional point per reception) and standard/no-PPR (no additional points).

Standard scoring formats show that you can expect Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce all selected in the top five. Based on ADP, you should draft Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp.

The order gets changed around in half-PPR formats with Jefferson, McCaffrey, Chase, Kupp and Ekeler going leaving Kelce there at No. 6. In full PPR, it is Jefferson, Chase, McCaffrey, Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, Kupp and then Kelce in the top six, respectively.

Who should I pick at #6 in PPR?

At the very least, when you are on the clock at No. 6, Jefferson, McCaffrey, Chase, and Ekeler should be gone. If they aren’t, draft one of them. After that, I would prioritize Kupp and Kelce. Leaving the sixth pick with one of those six players gives you a great foundation to work with.

Who should I pick at #6 in standard?

Jefferson, McCaffery, Chase, and Ekeler should be off the board for standard scoring formats. Similar to PPR, if any of the big four are available, take them at No. 6. I think Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry is due for another big season and is worthy of an early-to-mid first-round selection. He is a riskier pick in the Titans’ offense so if you want to go the safer route with Kupp or Kelce, you can also go that direction.