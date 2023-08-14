Who should you pick 5th overall in your fantasy football draft?

The NFL’s regular season won’t start until September, but we are doing an article series looking at each first-round pick and giving analysis on what you should do with it. This article focuses on what you should do if you have the fifth overall pick.

What does ADP say about the #5 overall pick?

When looking at the average draft position (ADP) of players, it can give you a general sense of how other fantasy football players are valuing draft picks. Fantasy football has three main scoring formats in half-point per reception, full point per reception and standard (non-PPR).

ADP can change based on the scoring format. In standard leagues, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is going No. 5 after Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler.

Half-PPR scoring formats have Ekeler going fifth after Jefferson, McCaffrey, Chase and Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp. The latter is the No. 5 ADP option in full PPR leagues. Projections hope he can stay healthy, and quarterback Matthew Stafford has one good season left in his shoulder.

Who should I pick at #5 in PPR?

It’s tough to figure out who to pick as the first round progresses because so much depends on what happens before your pick. Let’s put it this way. Jefferson, McCaffrey and Chase should be gone before your pick at No. 5, and if they aren’t, draft whichever one is there, in that order. Ekeler would be my fourth pick, with Kelce at No. 5, Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs and Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown following.

Who should I pick at #5 in standard?

Standard leagues typically see three-down running backs having slightly more value than receiving running backs without the added reception points. ADP suggests that Jefferson CMC, Chase and Ekeler should be gone by the time you are on the clock. Personally, I think we see another good year from Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry. If you want a safer pick, you can lean in with Kupp at No. 5 or Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.