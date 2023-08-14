Who should you pick 4th in your fantasy football draft?

The 2023 NFL regular season won’t begin until September, but fantasy football leagues are already starting to ramp up. Whether your league has already decided on its draft order or if you want to get in some early mock drafts, it isn’t too early to start taking a look at who would be available in certain spots of the first round. In this article, we cover who you should be targeting if you have the fourth overall pick in your 2023 fantasy football drafts.

What does ADP say about the #4 overall pick?

Average draft position (ADP) can help give insight into how players across all leagues and websites are approaching draft positions. The main scoring formats that we will look at are half-PPR (additional .5 points per each reception), full-PPR (1 additional point per each reception) and standard (no additional points for receptions).

For PPR formats, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being selected fourth overall. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp is being taken No. 4 in half-PPR leagues, while Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is being selected No. 4 in standard leagues.

Who should I pick at #4 in PPR?

No matter the format, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase and San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey all have ADPs in the top three. For PPR leagues, if one of them is still available, they are a fantastic value at No. 4. Assuming that all three are gone if you want to go with running back, it would be Ekeler, and if you want to go wide receiver it would be Kupp or Hill. I would lean towards Ekeler because he had the fifth-most receptions in the league last season, regardless of position. Even if you factor in a huge regression, he is still projected to be one of, if not the top running backs in fantasy football.

Who should I pick at #4 in standard?

With no extra points added for receptions, this is typically where we see three-down backs getting drafted. Guys that will overwhelmingly lead their backfield in touches barring any injuries, usually frontload the first round. Still, Jefferson, Chase and McCaffrey are expected to be gone. This would leave a player like Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry, Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and Kupp for the picking. Personally, I have Henry at No. 2 in standard leagues with Chase at No. 3. At No. 4., I would have to go with McCaffrey, Taylor or Kupp, in that order.