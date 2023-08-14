Who should you pick 3rd in your fantasy football draft?

The NFL season won’t get underway until September, but fantasy football starts to stir in the offseason. Some leagues are already going through elaborate draft order selections to provide ample time for mock drafts. Whether you are a fantasy football fiend or new to the game, here is all the information you need about the third overall pick in drafts.

What does ADP say about the #3 overall pick?

Average draft position (ADP) helps to provide insight into what is happening at every pick across leagues. It can be broken down into the three main scoring formations, which are half-PPR (.5 points added per reception), full PPR (extra point added per reception) and standard (no additional point per reception).

Regardless of the scoring format, the same three players are being selected at the top of drafts. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is being drafted No. 1 overall, and then No. 2 and No. 3 is either San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey or Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase. CMC goes No. 2 in standard and half-PPR leagues, but Chase goes second in full-PPR formats.

Who should I pick at #3 in PPR?

We have to assume that Jefferson is off the board. If he somehow isn’t, he is your pick at number three. If Jefferson is gone, you are targeting Chase, McCaffrey, Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler or Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp at No. 3. That would be the order that I put them for PPR leagues so whoever is gone at No. 2, just move down the list. Leaving the No. 3 pick with One of Jefferson, Chase or McCaffrey is a great spot to be in.

Who should I pick at #3 in standard?

Jefferson is still the choice here if he somehow falls. Assuming that he doesn’t, you would be looking at a different set of players. Without the added benefit of the extra points for receptions, running backs like Ekeler and McCaffrey drop down in the first round, with carry-heavy backs like Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and Tennessee Titans veteran RB Derrick Henry rising. I had Henry as my selection for No. 2 in standard leagues, so if he is still on the board at No. 3, he is my selection. If he isn’t, then Chase, McCaffrey, Taylor, Kupp and Ekeler would be my choices in that preferred order for standard leagues.