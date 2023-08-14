Who should you pick 2nd overall in your fantasy football draft?

The NFL regular season doesn’t kick off until September 7, but that doesn’t mean the excitement for fantasy football is delayed until then. Whether or not it feels like it, fantasy football leagues are starting to fire up. This article is for you if you are gearing up for your fantasy football draft and have the number two overall pick. We discuss who you should target in your drafts in PPR and standard leagues.

What does ADP say about the #2 overall pick?

Average draft position, ADP, can help you see trends across all fantasy football leagues to potentially provide clarity on what the masses are doing in certain spots of the draft. For these articles, we will be looking at half-PPR (.5 points per reception), PPR (point per reception) and standard (no additional points for receptions) scoring formats. Across all three, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the clear No. 1 overall pick this year. If your draft starts with someone who doesn’t want to draft a WR first overall for whatever reason, he would be the unquestioned pick at number two. Assuming that he is gone, what should you do?

Standard scoring ADP suggests that you pick up San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Despite the quarterback situation being a little fluid during the offseason, CMC is back atop the running back world and should go No. 2. If you want to follow wide receiver with wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase would be the ADP pick. This ranking is the same for half-PPR leagues.

There is a slight change in full PPR leagues. The top three remain the same, with Chase and McCaffrey switching places. Given the number of receptions Chase is projected, the full point extra per catch-up him over the running back would see most of his work coming from handoffs from the quarterback.

Who should I pick at #2 in standard?

Without the added benefit of receptions padding the stat total, it is more common to see running backs getting selected early in the first round. Jefferson should still be selected No. 1 overall, leaving the rest of the board open at No. 2. Some will tell you to take Jonathan Taylor because of a projected run-heavy offense this season, but I’m not ready to get hurt again by him from last season. I’m staying at running back, but I am going with the veteran Derrick Henry at No. 2. The Tennessee Titans, barring signing free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, haven’t upgraded their pass-catchers enough to take away significant work from Henry. He should be near the top of the league in carries yet again and should be worth this high draft capital.

Who should I pick at #2 in PPR?

Jefferson is the clear favorite at No. 1. For the second pick in PPR drafts, ADP suggests you select Ja’Marr Chase. I think that the option is either Austin Ekeler or McCaffrey. The former is the running back for the Los Angeles Chargers. He had 107 receptions last year, and even when analysts take into account a huge 40-reception regression, Ekeler still finishes with the top PPR fantasy points for a running back. San Francisco will have Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold or Trey Lance under center. CMC should have a good season, but I think Ekeler is the pick.