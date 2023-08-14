Where should you draft Kyler Murray in 2023 best ball leagues?

Coming off a playoff appearance the year prior, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray signed a five-year contract extension last July. With expectations to take a step forward in 2022, the season turned into a disaster for the former No. 1 overall pick and it ended with him tearing his ACL in Week 14.

Murray is still working his way back from the injury and the timetable for his official return is still unknown. Below, we’ll go over where you should target him in your best ball drafts.

What is Kyler Murray’s current ADP?

According to Fantasy Pros, Murray is currently the 24th quarterback in average draft position and the 151st player overall. That means on average, he’s floating in fifth/sixth-round territory in both 10 and 12-team leagues. That means on average, he’s being taken in the later rounds of both 10 and 12-team leagues. With the uncertainty over his exact return, most fantasy managers are turning elsewhere with their top two quarterback options before deciding to take a flyer on the Arizona QB.

What is Kyler Murray’s 2023 best ball outlook?

Given that it usually takes around nine months for someone to fully recover from an ACL tear, Murray’s window for returning to the field could be anywhere from Week 2 to Week 6. Even upon his impending return, he’ll be operating a brand new offensive scheme under first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon and new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. And also consider that the offensive personnel will be different from the last time he saw the field as there will be no DeAndre Hopkins to throw the ball up to. If Murray does get a command of the new scheme and turn into a viable best ball threat, it probably won’t happen until the end of the season.

Where should you draft Kyler Murray?

If you’re bullish on Murray’s potential for later on in the season and want to have him on your roster for later use, then I’d wait until one of the later rounds of your drafts to pick him up. Make sure that you have your top two options locked in and square away before doing so.